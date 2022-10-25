Ever Wanted To Work With Santa?

For all those aspiring young elves, community minded people or wannabe event managers the Farmers Santa Parade wants your help to deliver the biggest and happiest event of the Christmas season.

The Farmers Santa Parade relies on the kind and dedicated support of many to make the parade a seamless experience for the thousands of families that line the Auckland streets on Sunday 27 November. It’s a rewarding experience, giving back to community and celebrating the festive season, and just imagine your employer’s delight when you add ‘working with Santa’ to your CV.

This year volunteer roles going are:

Section Leaders: The Parade is divided into 15 sections, and each section has at least 2 leaders. As a section leader you will be responsible for taking care of all performers and entertainers in your section, assembling and managing your section as it Parades along the route and then dispersing your section at the end of the Parade.

Commitment: 10am – 3pm

You must also attend a briefing meeting on Wednesday 23 November at Victoria Park, Auckland.

Crowd Control: We place a blue ‘honour’ line down that the crowds sit behind. You will help security with ensuring everyone stays behind this line, and hand out any promotional material from sponsors.

Commitment: 12pm – 3pm

Dispersal: Assist with directing Parade participants at the end of the Parade on Beach Road.

Commitment: 10am – 3pm

Santa’s Party: This is a hands-on role, assisting with Santa’s Party in Aotea Square.

Morning shift: Be responsible for walking vehicles into the Square and assisting with packing in activations.

Commitment 7am – 12pm

Afternoon shift: Assist with crowd control, queue control at activations, pack out of the event and walking vehicles out of the Square.

Commitment 12pm – 6pm

All volunteers receive a Parade t-shirt, a packed lunch, an afternoon snack after the Parade and a free car park at the Auckland Civic Carpark.

All volunteers must also be available for postponement date of Sunday 4 December.

Please email

kerryn@crackerjackevents.co.nz

to register your interest.

Farmers Santa Parade: Sunday 27 November 2022

Rain Date: Sunday 4 December 2022

Pre-Parade Entertainment: 12pm – 1pm

Parade: 1 – 2.30pm

Santa’s Party: 2.30pm – 5pm

www.santaparade.co.nz

#FarmersSantaParade

www.facebook.com/FarmersSantaParade

