Ever Wanted To Work With Santa?
For all those aspiring young elves, community minded people or wannabe event managers the Farmers Santa Parade wants your help to deliver the biggest and happiest event of the Christmas season.
The Farmers Santa Parade relies on the kind and dedicated support of many to make the parade a seamless experience for the thousands of families that line the Auckland streets on Sunday 27 November. It’s a rewarding experience, giving back to community and celebrating the festive season, and just imagine your employer’s delight when you add ‘working with Santa’ to your CV.
This year volunteer roles going are:
Section Leaders: The
Parade is divided into 15 sections, and each section has at
least 2 leaders. As a section leader you will be responsible
for taking care of all performers and entertainers in your
section, assembling and managing your section as it Parades
along the route and then dispersing your section at the end
of the Parade.
Commitment: 10am – 3pm
- You must also attend a briefing meeting on Wednesday 23 November at Victoria Park, Auckland.
Crowd Control: We place a blue ‘honour’ line down that the crowds sit behind. You will help security with ensuring everyone stays behind this line, and hand out any promotional material from sponsors.
Commitment: 12pm – 3pm
Dispersal: Assist with directing Parade participants at the end of the Parade on Beach Road.
Commitment: 10am – 3pm
Santa’s Party: This is a hands-on role, assisting with Santa’s Party in Aotea Square.
Morning shift: Be responsible for walking vehicles into the Square and assisting with packing in activations.
Commitment 7am – 12pm
Afternoon shift: Assist with crowd control, queue control at activations, pack out of the event and walking vehicles out of the Square.
Commitment 12pm – 6pm
- All volunteers receive a Parade t-shirt, a packed lunch, an afternoon snack after the Parade and a free car park at the Auckland Civic Carpark.
- All volunteers must also be available for postponement date of Sunday 4 December.
Please email
kerryn@crackerjackevents.co.nz
to register your interest.
Farmers Santa Parade:
Sunday 27 November 2022
Rain Date: Sunday 4 December 2022
Pre-Parade Entertainment: 12pm – 1pm
Parade: 1 – 2.30pm
Santa’s Party: 2.30pm – 5pm
www.santaparade.co.nz
#FarmersSantaParade
www.facebook.com/FarmersSantaParade