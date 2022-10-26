Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Do You Recognise This Man?

Wednesday, 26 October 2022, 6:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Queenstown Police are seeking the public's help with their enquiries into the movements of a tourist who died over Labour Weekend.

On Saturday 22 October, Police responded to a sudden death incident in Sawpit Gully.

Police can confirm the victim was a 51-year-old Mr Wai Ming Lai, who had arrived in New Zealand in July from Hong Kong.

We believe he was staying in the Queenstown area, but Police have not been able to establish the exact accommodation.

At this stage, little is known about Mr Lai's travel plans in New Zealand, and as such, we have not identified his next of kin to advise them of his death.

Our priority is to ensure we can return Mr Lai to his family. Police continue to make enquiries on behalf of the Coroner, but now also appeal to the public to provide any information they may have on Mr Lai.

If you have met Mr Lai, accommodated him, or know any information about him, please contact Police on 105 quoting file 221022/7761.

