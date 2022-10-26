Name Release Of Man Found In Waikato River

The Coroner has authorised Police to release the name of the man found deceased in the Waikato River at Ngāruawāhia on 13 October.

He was Phillip Tawera, 59, of Hamilton.

The Coroner is investigating the circumstances of his death and will release a finding in due course.

This is a tragic outcome and our thoughts are with Mr Tawera's family and friends at this time.

© Scoop Media

