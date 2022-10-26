Name Release Of Man Found In Waikato River
Wednesday, 26 October 2022, 6:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The Coroner has authorised Police to release the name of
the man found deceased in the Waikato River at Ngāruawāhia
on 13 October.
He was Phillip Tawera, 59, of
Hamilton.
The Coroner is investigating the
circumstances of his death and will release a finding in due
course.
This is a tragic outcome and our thoughts are
with Mr Tawera's family and friends at this
time.
