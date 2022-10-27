Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waikato Regional Council Chair And Deputy Selected

Thursday, 27 October 2022, 4:36 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

Pamela Storey has been selected chair of Waikato Regional Council during the triennial meeting held in Hamilton today.

The second term councillor was nominated for the role of chair alongside Stu Kneebone, now starting his fifth regional council term.

The voting was tied at seven each, with the deadlock decided by the pulling of Cr Storey’s name from a hat by chief executive Chris McLay.

The council is required by legislation to choose a procedure to resolve a tie. The hat method unanimously backed by councillors earlier in the meeting was one of two options – the other being a toss of a coin.

Cr Storey said during the meeting, “we all have collectively been put here to represent our diverse communities and make good, robust decisions on behalf of the region.

“Our views and politics will inevitably differ...but we all bring unique skills and experience to our roles here and collectively we are at a point in time where we can really make a lasting difference for the Waikato.”

Cr Kneebone immediately offered his congratulations and “full support” to the new chair.

With Cr Storey now chairing the meeting, attention turned to electing the deputy chair, with new regional councillors Bruce Clarkson and Mich’eal Downard nominated.

The voting was again tied at seven each, with Cr Clarkson being appointed after his name was drawn from the hat by the chair.

The triennial meeting followed a pōwhiri earlier in the day to celebrate and welcome the new council and their whānau, with Cr Stu Kneebone performing the kaikōrero manuwhiri.

The pōwhiri was guided and supported by kaumātua representing local hapū. All speakers acknowledged the attendance of Tumuaki o te Kiingitanga, Hone Thompson.

