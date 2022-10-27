Update - Crash, North Street, Timaru

Police can now confirm that a person has died following a crash involving a

mobility scooter and a car on North Street, Timaru, on Monday 17 October.

He was Thomas Patrick Casey, 95, of Timaru.

Police wish to extend their condolences to his family and loved ones.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

