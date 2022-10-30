Social Justice Aotearoa Speaking Out On Prison Staff Shortages

Social Justice Aotearoa CEO Jackie Foster has responded to Corrections Association of New Zealand president Floyd Du Plessis comments that the staffing levels at Corrections are at a dangerously critical level.

“We at Social Justice Aotearoa are being contacted weekly by families of inmates with terrible stories ranging from 24-hour lock downs, to property being lost during a transfer, which are also a breach of basic human rights and can lead to greater issues exploding within prisons,” Jackie Foster said.

“All of this we are told, is a direct result of desperately low staffing levels.

“It is of great concern when the Minister of Corrections will not acknowledge that there is a staffing crisis in prisons when clearly the figures show us that to run Corrections effectively, there would need to be a minimum of 4,000 staff members.

“Currently they only have only 3000. So, if that isn’t a crisis, I would like to see what Minister Kelvin Davis would call a crisis?

“Social Justice Aotearoa will support Corrections in any way we can, and we truly hope that until this crisis is over, inmates and staff, as a basic minimum, are safe,” Jackie Foster said.

