NZ Alcohol Beverage Council: Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan's Alcohol Law Change
Sunday, 30 October 2022, 2:45 pm
The NZABC welcomes Justice Minister, Hon Kiritapu
Allan’s announcement today of a two stage review of the
Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act.
“We look forward to
engaging and participating in the coming debate on the
effectiveness of our alcohol laws,” says NZABC Executive
Director Virginia Nicholls.
“It is both timely and
appropriate to review the Act which is a decade old and
although our drinking culture continues to improve it is
always good to look at how the sector’s key legislation
supports this.”
Mrs Nicholls notes that Minister
Allan has specifically singled out licensing as a focus of
the first stage which she says is something which NZABC
endorses.
“We support a review of the rules and
guidance for District Licencing Committees enabling them to
investigate and represent community expectations when
granting alcohol licences,” she
says.
