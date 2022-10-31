Police Seek Witnesses Following Serious Assault, Octagon

Police are seeking witnesses to a serious assault that involved people fighting near the Dunedin Social Club about 3.30am on Saturday 29 October in the Octagon, Dunedin.

CCTV footage shows several witnesses who may have taken video footage of the incident with their cellphones.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has information or footage of this incident.

You can do that by calling Police on 105 or online [1], using ‘Update My Report’, referencing file number 221029/2714.



© Scoop Media

