Police Seek Witnesses Following Serious Assault, Octagon
Monday, 31 October 2022, 5:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking witnesses to a serious assault that
involved people fighting near the Dunedin Social Club about
3.30am on Saturday 29 October in the Octagon,
Dunedin.
CCTV footage shows several witnesses who may
have taken video footage of the incident with their
cellphones.
Police would like to hear from anyone who
has information or footage of this incident.
You can
do that by calling Police on 105 or online [1], using
‘Update My Report’, referencing file number
221029/2714.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
One admirable thing about New Zealanders is that if we blunder into the bush in bad weather without proper food, clothing or a locator beacon, dozens of volunteers will still selflessly go in and do their best to bring us back alive. Ditto if we are a brainless couple who drove into Iran despite all the warnings against doing so. Regardless, the government and our MFAT bureaucrats will still work tirelessly to get us out ASAP, safe and sound. Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray may be bozos, but they’re our bozos...More>>