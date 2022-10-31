Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Farming’s Forestry Hysteria

Monday, 31 October 2022, 6:02 pm
Press Release: NZFOA

Beef &Lamb NZ and Federated Farmers media release on recent results of an opinion survey on forestry offset adds to the misuse of information that’s building alarm and public hysteria around forestry that is not helpful. Misunderstanding of the role of forestry in climate change may rob NZ of one of the few remedies available. Picking selective facts from surveys they commissioned is building a narrative that suits their political purposes and deflects from the real issues.

Asking those surveyed whether they support a limit on forestry offsets to mitigate fossil fuel emissions or whether there is concern around the conversion of farms to forests to meet climate change, addresses only a part of the issue. Both avoid the obvious question “What alternatives do you prefer?” A more relevant question might be, “What global temperature increase is acceptable before we start using land use change as a method of cooling the planet?”.

Beef & Lamb NZ also released an update on whole farms sold to forestry interests. They report that in 2021 a total 52,000 ha was sold. They ignore that 2,292 was to Manuka interests, and only 19,717 was for carbon forestry. They simply use a total from the bottom of the table. Importantly for the public to receive total disclosure, Beef & Lamb NZ fail to give the numbers context. The total of whole farms sold to forestry interests that year was less than 0.5% of the area in pastoral farming. Far from “ripping the guts out of rural communities” the change is less than what a free-market economy would expect anyway. Their report usefully maps where these changes occurred and show it was not concentrated in any district. Instead, they are widely dispersed and occurred in almost every region of NZ.

These leaders have also said in radio interviews that farming should not be held responsible for cooling the climate. I don’t see why not, farming’s contribution to heating the planet is evident in all the emissions reports going back 40-50years. Farming’s leadership should be addressing the lack of progress in reducing global warming instead of deflecting public awareness on to the issue of a relatively small area being sold to forestry interests. Current flooding, droughts, and windstorms indicate climate change will destroy rural economies at significant scale unless tree crops are used to provide financial and environmental buffering. We need a better-informed debate than this. Let’s drop the politics and deal to the issues, all the primary sector depends on the weather, NZ cannot afford climate change.

Graham West,
NZ Farm Forestry President

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZFOA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Being Rich, White And Detained In Iran


One admirable thing about New Zealanders is that if we blunder into the bush in bad weather without proper food, clothing or a locator beacon, dozens of volunteers will still selflessly go in and do their best to bring us back alive. Ditto if we are a brainless couple who drove into Iran despite all the warnings against doing so. Regardless, the government and our MFAT bureaucrats will still work tirelessly to get us out ASAP, safe and sound. Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray may be bozos, but they’re our bozos...
More>>



 
 

Mayors: Propose Consensus Path Forward For Three Waters
The Mayors of Aotearoa New Zealand’s two biggest cities, Auckland and Christchurch, have put forward a joint proposal to make progress on the divisive “three waters” issue and achieve consensus... More>>


Government: First Nationwide Health Plan To Deliver Healthy Futures For New Zealanders
Health Minister Andrew Little welcomes Te Pae Tata | the Interim New Zealand Health Plan jointly developed by Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand and Te Aka Whai Ora – Māori Health Authority... More>>


Government: Historic Day For Everyday Workers As Fair Pay Agreements Bill Passes Third Reading
The Government has delivered on its election promise to support the lifting of incomes and working conditions of everyday kiwis with the passing of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill through Parliament, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

Greens: Proposals To Tax Excess Corporate Profit
The Green Party has today put forward proposals to ensure large corporations profiteering from high inflation are taxed fairly and the money used to support people to make ends meet... More>>



Future For Local Government: Review Proposes Significant Changes To Strengthen Local Government System
Local government must be revitalised in order for New Zealand communities to thrive, according to a draft report published by the Review into the Future for Local Government... More>>


Te Pati Maori: Govt Must Now Implement Seabed Mining Position Domestically
Te Pāti Māori Co-leader and environment spokesperson Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is celebrating the globally significant decision of the government to support a conditional international moratorium on seabed mining... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 