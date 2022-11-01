Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ara Officially Joins Te Pūkenga Fold In Multi-campus Ceremony

Tuesday, 1 November 2022, 7:56 pm
Press Release: Te Pukenga

Colleagues from Ara Institute of Canterbury, Primary ITO and BCITO gathered on Tuesday afternoon to mark the occasion of Ara officially joining the Te Pūkenga fold.

Primary ITO and BCITO had already transitioned to Te Pūkenga last month and are both now located onsite alongside Ara’s southern campus. They joined current and former Ara staff to watch a livestream of the Titiro Whakmuri, Kōkiri Whakamua Our Stories, Our Past, Our Future event held in Christchurch at midday on Tuesday.

The ceremony featured powerful speeches by Ara and Te Pūkenga representatives, the dramatic presentation of a toki (a symbolic axe) from Te Pūkenga to Ara as a symbol of the union, and a video showcasing the institution’s 121-year history.

Te Pūkenga’s Board Chair Murray Strong expressed gratitude to the Ara community "for what you have done and what you are about to deliver," he said. "My request to you is that you continue to do what you do, and that you are open to the possibility of what an entire country can do together."

Leonie Rasmussen, Ara’s Director of Southern Campuses, said it was good to mark the occasion simultaneously and reflect on more than 100 years of education from Arthur St, starting as Timaru Technical School.

"We’ve had seven different names since 1901," she said. "But the thing that hasn’t changed, the core of what we do every day, is training for industry and transforming lives through education. We look forward to another century of successful educational delivery in South Canterbury in our journey as Te Pūkenga," Rasmussen said.

Andrea Leslie, Primary ITO Executive General Manager Education and Engagement, now a former Ara Board member who previously held the Primary Industry Portfolio in the Aoraki Polytechnic era, said it was a significant moment.

"It’s a momentous day to be on campus here," she said.

"This Timaru campus is close to my heart. It’s a special place. We’ve achieved amazing things here and been able to enhance so many lives through learning and we will continue to do so."

Leslie, who has dedicated 30 years to vocational training, says the reform of vocation education will lead to greater accessibility and a seamless experience for students, whether they are in the classroom or workplace.

"With the amazing people we have in the network, Te Pūkenga is well placed to deliver consistent outcomes and certainty for employers," she said.

Rasmussen agreed the day marked an exciting new era in tertiary education for the region.

"Te Pūkenga will be New Zealand’s largest tertiary provider, connecting a network of skilled professionals and building the future workforce together. While any change will have its challenges, the opportunities for our future learners are varied and exciting."

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Pukenga on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Iran Getting Worse, Alcohol In Sport And A Music Playlist


So we’ve found a ledge for our Iran policy, and are now doing our best to call it a mezzanine. Yesterday, the government announced the suspension of the Human Rights Initiative with Iran that both countries launched in 2018. The suspension is in protest at Iran’s violations of human rights since the killing of Mahsa Amini. Reportedly, New Zealand is also exploring whether Iran can be excluded from the UN Commission on Women. Just what this would mean in practice is unclear...
More>>



 
 

Mayors: Propose Consensus Path Forward For Three Waters
The Mayors of Aotearoa New Zealand’s two biggest cities, Auckland and Christchurch, have put forward a joint proposal to make progress on the divisive “three waters” issue and achieve consensus... More>>


Government: First Nationwide Health Plan To Deliver Healthy Futures For New Zealanders
Health Minister Andrew Little welcomes Te Pae Tata | the Interim New Zealand Health Plan jointly developed by Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand and Te Aka Whai Ora – Māori Health Authority... More>>


Government: Historic Day For Everyday Workers As Fair Pay Agreements Bill Passes Third Reading
The Government has delivered on its election promise to support the lifting of incomes and working conditions of everyday kiwis with the passing of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill through Parliament, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

Greens: Proposals To Tax Excess Corporate Profit
The Green Party has today put forward proposals to ensure large corporations profiteering from high inflation are taxed fairly and the money used to support people to make ends meet... More>>



Future For Local Government: Review Proposes Significant Changes To Strengthen Local Government System
Local government must be revitalised in order for New Zealand communities to thrive, according to a draft report published by the Review into the Future for Local Government... More>>


Te Pati Maori: Govt Must Now Implement Seabed Mining Position Domestically
Te Pāti Māori Co-leader and environment spokesperson Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is celebrating the globally significant decision of the government to support a conditional international moratorium on seabed mining... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 