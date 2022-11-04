SH1 Mt Wellington Southbound On-ramp Closure This Sunday

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency would like to advise of upcoming works on State Highway 1 (SH1) this Sunday 6 November between 9pm and 5am. The SH1 Mt Wellington southbound on-ramp will be closed during this time with a signposted detour in place.

For motorists turning right onto the southbound on-ramp, a detour will be in place via Mt Wellington Highway, Waipuna Road, Carbine Road, Panama Road, Mt Wellington Highway, Atkinson Ave and Princes Street.

For motorists turning left onto the southbound on-ramp, a detour will be in place via Mt Wellington Highway, Atkinson Ave and Princes Street.

Work will include:

Removing the traffic signals for the left turn onto the southbound on-ramp

Replacing the left turn traffic signal with a give way sign. Road markings will be changed and new signage installed to reflect the new layout.

Decommissioning the signalised pedestrian crossing (removal of push buttons and pedestrian road markings).

There will be increased noise levels as the team remove the traffic signals and make necessary changes to ensure the new layout of the left turn operates safely. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.

© Scoop Media

