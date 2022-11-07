UPDATE – Fatal crash, Lake Ōkataina
Monday, 7 November 2022, 6:20 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
06 Nov
Police can confirm that one person has died
following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on SH30,
Lake Ōkataina, Rotorua.
The driver of the car sustained
injuries and sadly, the motorcyclist has died.
A scene
examination has taken place and the road has now
re-opened.
An investigation into the circumstances of the
crash is
ongoing.
