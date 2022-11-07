UPDATE – Fatal crash, Lake Ōkataina

Police can confirm that one person has died following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on SH30, Lake Ōkataina, Rotorua.

The driver of the car sustained injuries and sadly, the motorcyclist has died.

A scene examination has taken place and the road has now re-opened.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

