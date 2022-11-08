Update: Missing kayaker - Firth of Thames

07 November

A search for a kayaker missing from the Firth of Thames has been stood down for the day.

The man set out from Kaiaua around 3pm on Saturday with the intention of fishing at the mussel farms.

He did not return as expected and was reported missing by his family on Saturday night.

The search will resume tomorrow morning. Police are actively engaging with the man's family at this difficult time.

Police still urgently want to hear from anyone in the Firth of Thames area who may have seen something which could assist in locating the missing kayaker.

If you can help, please call 111 and quote event number P052502217.

