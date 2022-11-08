Update: Missing kayaker - Firth of Thames
Tuesday, 8 November 2022, 6:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
07 November
A search for a kayaker missing from the
Firth of Thames has been stood down for the day.
The man
set out from Kaiaua around 3pm on Saturday with the
intention of fishing at the mussel farms.
He did not
return as expected and was reported missing by his family on
Saturday night.
The search will resume tomorrow morning.
Police are actively engaging with the man's family at this
difficult time.
Police still urgently want to hear from
anyone in the Firth of Thames area who may have seen
something which could assist in locating the missing
kayaker.
If you can help, please call 111 and quote event
number
P052502217.
