Te Urewera Hut Replacements

"FMC is looking forward to meeting with Ngai Tūhoe in early November to discuss the future of huts, accommodation and recreation in Te Urewera”, says FMC President, Robin McNeill.

“While we understand and accept Tūhoe's position and actions, we will be passing on our members' sadness at the recent loss of huts. We will also discuss timelines for further hut removals and replacements”.

FMC remains disappointed that DOC have still to talk with FMC about the matter. DOC has a legal function of fostering recreation, and at the same time is the Crown’s representative on the Te Urewera Board. FMC is entering into discussions about this with DOC Director General, Penny Nelson.

FMC has been liaising with local clubs about Te Urewera developments and welcomes their members to contact them to share views.

