Te Urewera Hut Replacements
Tuesday, 8 November 2022, 9:10 am
"FMC is looking forward to meeting with Ngai Tūhoe in
early November to discuss the future of huts, accommodation
and recreation in Te Urewera”, says FMC President, Robin
McNeill.
“While we understand and accept Tūhoe's
position and actions, we will be passing on our members'
sadness at the recent loss of huts. We will also discuss
timelines for further hut removals and
replacements”.
FMC remains disappointed that DOC
have still to talk with FMC about the matter. DOC has a
legal function of fostering recreation, and at the same time
is the Crown’s representative on the Te Urewera Board. FMC
is entering into discussions about this with DOC Director
General, Penny Nelson.
FMC has been liaising with
local clubs about Te Urewera developments and welcomes their
members to contact them to share
views.
