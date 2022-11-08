Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Register, Respond, Recover – Protect Your Bike With 529 Garage

Tuesday, 8 November 2022, 12:28 pm
Press Release: Rotorua Lakes Council

Rotorua Lakes Council has partnered with Rotorua Police in joining 529 Garage, a bike security platform that helps reduce bike thefts, supports the recovery of stolen bikes and promotes a united cycling community.

With 130 bicycles reported stolen in Rotorua over the past 12 months, 529 Garage is an important tool enabling people to register their bikes making it easier for app users and the Police to be notified and recovered if stolen.

To raise awareness of the initiative, Council are hosting three activation events to provide education about the bike security platform and encourage registration.

Rotorua Lakes Council Sustainable Journeys Coordinator, Rachel Doelman, says joining the 529 Garage initiative is a ‘no brainer’ for our district given Rotorua is well-known as a biking mecca in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“We’re excited to be a part of this kaupapa (project) and believe it will have genuine benefits for the community in terms of recovering stolen bikes, while also encouraging cycling which is what the Safe and Sustainable Journeys team is all about – a city where everyone can travel around safely and freely.

“Importantly, this initiative also directly aligns with Council’s Community Safety Strategy which encourages a priority-led approach to a safe community that takes active steps to prevent crime and provide an environment in which residents can fully participate.”

Ms Doelman says for 529 Garage to be successful locally, the more users there are, the better.

“By registering and adding the tamper resistant sticker with a unique serial number to your paihikara (bike), this means there’ll be a whole community that gets notified, and can assist the Police in helping recover your bike.”

The next free registration event will be held on Wednesday 9 November, 2.30 - 4.30pm - Te Ahi Tupua, Hemo underpass.

Bike thefts often occur in the summer months as more people use bikes to commute or decide to get out and take advantage of the mountain bike park on a sunny day.

Bike theft is an opportunistic crime and Police urge bike owners to take measures to prevent the ease of theft and encourage making sure that you have record of the identifiable features of your bike.

Some top tips to prevent bike theft from Police is:

- Have a quality lock that you attach to the frame of your bike.

- Do not secure your bike to a metal cage or post they could easily be removed from.

- Take note of the serial number and take pictures of identifiable features.

- Sign up for 529 Garage and register your bike.

For more information about upcoming activation events for the 529 bike security programme, please click here.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Rotorua Lakes Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Bank Profits, And The US Midterms


So far, the political response to excessive bank profits has held up a mirror to party identity. Labour thinks the level of bank profits is “open to question” but offers no action in response. National thinks the problem must lie with the state (not the banks), and wants to investigate the role of the Reserve Bank. The Greens say that the profits are excessive and its three options include a windfall tax. The ACT Party has said next to nothing, presumably because it believes profits can never be excessive...
More>>



 
 

Government: NZ’s Resilience To Supply Chain Disruptions To Be Investigated
The shock to the global economy over the last three years from the COVID pandemic has been considerable. While New Zealand’s supply chains have shown resilience, there are still challenges... More>>

Labour: Leader’s Party Conference Speech
It’s so fantastic to be here in South Auckland, and it’s so fantastic to be here with all of you. I want to begin by acknowledging our team here... More>>

ALSO:


Forest And Bird: Enviro-NGOs Take No New Mines Protest To Labour Party AGM 

Following weeks of protests, media coverage, and the joint publication of an open letter to the Prime Minister, New Zealand’s largest environmental NGOs will be taking their call to stop new mines on public conservation land direct to the Labour Party, at their AGM this Sunday 6 November... More>>



Government: Books Resilient Amid Challenging Global Times

The resilient economy and the Government’s responsible financial management means New Zealand is well positioned to respond to a difficult and challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand Leads New Global Sustainable Agriculture Declaration
New Zealand has agreed a declaration along with other members of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) that commits members to working together to boost sustainable agriculture and food systems... More>>

Amnesty International: Kiwis Calling For UN To Take Action On Iran

More than 760,000 people across 218 countries and territories have added their voices to petitions calling for the establishment of an independent UN mechanism to conduct investigations... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 