Wellington To Host Special Blessing Ceremony For Reremoana, Its New Lotto-funded CRV

On Saturday, the crew of Coastguard Wellington will welcome and give thanks for their special, high-tech new Coastguard Rescue Vessel (CRV).

Named Reremoana gifted by Te Atiawa, the new vessel is one of 26 high-spec craft that were first used as chase boats at last year’s America’s Cup. Through a unique partnership between Lotto NZ, Coastguard and Emirates Team New Zealand, and a $9.8 million lottery grant made possible by the millions of Kiwis who play Lotto NZ games each year, these boats have been reskinned and refitted for Coastguard units across the country.

Since the first vessel launch on Great Barrier Island a year ago, the new fleet has been putting in the mahi across Aotearoa. Since November 2021, the new boats have responded to 170 incidents, assisted 417 people, rescued 12 people and even saved the life of one person.

Coastguard Wellington President Arne Pallentin said Reremoana replaces Phoenix Rescue, a 6.8m rescue vessel which has served the local community for more than two decades.

“The increase in size with the 9m Reremoana will mean faster and safer transits in Wellington’s usually rough conditions, allowing us to reach those in need sooner,” Arne said.

“This comes in a time of change for the Coastguard Wellington with the renovations of the base facilities in Evan Bay Marina making good progress which should see us in a refreshed base with a new boat on the water by Christmas.”

Coastguard New Zealand CEO Callum Gillespie said Coastguard Wellington cover a large area and one where the weather changes quickly.

“Whether responding to an incident in the Cook Strait or out in the harbour at Matiu/Somes Island, Wellington requires a vessel which is built tough and able to respond in all conditions. As one of our largest units in the country, we are proud to deliver this modern, capable rescue vessel to Coastguard Wellington,” he said.

Across 2021/22, Coastguard Wellington volunteers contributed 7,811 total hours – responding to 42 incidents and assisting 97 people home safely.

Lotto NZ Chief Executive, Chris Lyman, says supporting the vital work of Coastguard is what Lotto NZ is all about.

“Lotto NZ exists to generate essential funding for New Zealand communities – it’s why we do what we do. The positive impact these high-spec vessels will have on communities around the country cannot be underestimated, with each one helping Coastguard save countless lives at sea each year. This is a great example of how Lotto NZ is all about Kiwis helping Kiwis."

The refitting of the boats from America’s Cup supporters to CRVs has been taken care of by original manufacturer, Rayglass, with the support of Coastguard New Zealand, individual units and various community providers The boats may have now lost their America’s Cup branding, but Emirates Team New Zealand CEO, Grant Dalton, says their involvement in this unique partnership remains a source of pride for the whole team.

“Coastguard are the unsung heroes of our waters around the country and so it’s great to see the fleet of vessels that supported us freshly refitted and taking to the water again to help them save lives.”

