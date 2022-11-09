SH8 Beaumont Bridge Short Diversion While New Western Approach Is Built From Monday

People who use SH8 in Beaumont, between Dunedin and Central Otago, will face a short detour near the new bridge over the Clutha River from Monday, 14 November.

To keep everyone safe while the new bridge’s western approach is being built, drivers will be diverted onto Dee and Westferry Streets, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The bridge’s HEB crew is aiming to complete all the main road connections to the new bridge over the summer construction season. The western approach construction involves a full dig out and rebuild of the existing highway past the Beaumont Hotel.

Waka Kotahi and HEB are aiming for a mid-December finish for the western road approach to the new bridge.

For the month of the diversion onto Dee and Westferry Streets, people should build in an extra five minutes to their journeys. The Dee Street diversion is approved for all vehicles (including 50Max, HPMV, Overweight and Over-dimension).

Other changes

Traffic is also expected to move on to the new eastern embankment from this Friday, 11 November. This will allow the crew to shift fill into the area between the embankment and the new bridge’s eastern abutment.

© Scoop Media

