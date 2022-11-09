Manukau Harbour Incident – Update

Police can advise that a group of local Iwi have placed down a rāhui on water-based activities on parts of the Manukau Harbour.

The rāhui is in place while search efforts remain underway and will remain in place until Tuesday 16 November.

It extends across the areas of four local Iwi – Ngāti Te Ata, Ngāti Tamaoho, Te Ākitai Waiohua and Te Ahiwaru.

Police thank the public for their compassion and understanding at this difficult time.

Police will continue to provide updates on the search effort as they become available.

© Scoop Media

