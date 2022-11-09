Manukau Harbour Incident – Update
Wednesday, 9 November 2022, 12:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can advise that a group of local Iwi have placed
down a rāhui on water-based activities on parts of the
Manukau Harbour.
The rāhui is in place while search
efforts remain underway and will remain in place until
Tuesday 16 November.
It extends across the areas of
four local Iwi – Ngāti Te Ata, Ngāti Tamaoho, Te Ākitai
Waiohua and Te Ahiwaru.
Police thank the public for
their compassion and understanding at this difficult
time.
Police will continue to provide updates on the
search effort as they become
available.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
So far, the political response to excessive bank profits has held up a mirror to party identity. Labour thinks the level of bank profits is “open to question” but offers no action in response. National thinks the problem must lie with the state (not the banks), and wants to investigate the role of the Reserve Bank. The Greens say that the profits are excessive and its three options include a windfall tax. The ACT Party has said next to nothing, presumably because it believes profits can never be excessive...More>>