Missions For Greenlea Rescue Helicopter Significantly Rise In October

Throughout October, your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter carried out a total of 50 lifesaving missions within the Central Plateau, Lakes and surrounding regions. These life-saving missions included 18 inter-hospital transfers, 13 medical events, 2 rescue missions, and 11 rural missions, accounting for 22% of all missions. There was also a significant increase in motor vehicle accidents, with 6 missions taking place, 4 more compared to last month. Locations your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was commonly spotted in were Taupo with 16 missions, Tongariro National Park with 7 missions, and 3 missions to Mount Ruapehu.

The month started with the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Turangi for a male in his 50s suffering from a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday morning, October 7th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to the Tama Lakes for two female patients who were suffering from separate medical events. The patients were transported to Taupo ED for further treatment. That next night, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Taupo for a woman in her 50s who was suffering from critical injuries after being involved in an MVA. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday afternoon, October 9th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Tongariro National Park for a man in his 40s suffering from injuries after a fall. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday evening, October 12th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a town northwest of Taupo. The patient was suffering from multiple critical injuries after being involved in a serious MVA and was airlifted to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday afternoon, October 21st, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Taumarunui Hospital for an infant who was suffering from seizures. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. That same evening, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Opotiki for a patient who had sustained multiple serious injuries after being involved in an MVA. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday morning, October 22nd, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Ruapehu summit for a woman in her 20s who had sustained injuries after she had fallen while hiking. The patient was flown to Taupo Hospital for further treatment. That afternoon, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Taupo for a man in his 60s who had sustained multiple critical injuries after falling off his motorbike. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday afternoon, October 23rd, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched back to Taupo for a young boy who had sustained fracture injuries after falling off his BMX bike. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. That same afternoon, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Taupo for another teenage boy who had suffered multiple injuries after falling off his motorbike. The patient was in critical condition and was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, October 25th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Tongariro Crossing to retrieve 2 people. The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter crew treated both patients at the scene.

The month ended with the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter being tasked to Wairoa for a woman in her 30s who had sustained multiple critical injuries after being involved in a serious MVA. The patient was flown to Hastings Hospital for further treatment.

The month ended with the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter being tasked to Wairoa for a woman in her 30s who had sustained multiple critical injuries after being involved in a serious MVA. The patient was flown to Hastings Hospital for further treatment.

