Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Missions For Greenlea Rescue Helicopter Significantly Rise In October

Thursday, 10 November 2022, 9:46 am
Press Release: Greenlea Rescue Helicopter

Throughout October, your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter carried out a total of 50 lifesaving missions within the Central Plateau, Lakes and surrounding regions. These life-saving missions included 18 inter-hospital transfers, 13 medical events, 2 rescue missions, and 11 rural missions, accounting for 22% of all missions. There was also a significant increase in motor vehicle accidents, with 6 missions taking place, 4 more compared to last month. Locations your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was commonly spotted in were Taupo with 16 missions, Tongariro National Park with 7 missions, and 3 missions to Mount Ruapehu.

The month started with the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Turangi for a male in his 50s suffering from a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday morning, October 7th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to the Tama Lakes for two female patients who were suffering from separate medical events. The patients were transported to Taupo ED for further treatment. That next night, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Taupo for a woman in her 50s who was suffering from critical injuries after being involved in an MVA. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday afternoon, October 9th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Tongariro National Park for a man in his 40s suffering from injuries after a fall. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday evening, October 12th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a town northwest of Taupo. The patient was suffering from multiple critical injuries after being involved in a serious MVA and was airlifted to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday afternoon, October 21st, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Taumarunui Hospital for an infant who was suffering from seizures. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. That same evening, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Opotiki for a patient who had sustained multiple serious injuries after being involved in an MVA. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday morning, October 22nd, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Ruapehu summit for a woman in her 20s who had sustained injuries after she had fallen while hiking. The patient was flown to Taupo Hospital for further treatment. That afternoon, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Taupo for a man in his 60s who had sustained multiple critical injuries after falling off his motorbike. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday afternoon, October 23rd, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched back to Taupo for a young boy who had sustained fracture injuries after falling off his BMX bike. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. That same afternoon, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Taupo for another teenage boy who had suffered multiple injuries after falling off his motorbike. The patient was in critical condition and was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, October 25th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Tongariro Crossing to retrieve 2 people. The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter crew treated both patients at the scene.

The month ended with the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter being tasked to Wairoa for a woman in her 30s who had sustained multiple critical injuries after being involved in a serious MVA. The patient was flown to Hastings Hospital for further treatment.

Missions like these are possible thanks to the support of the public and sponsors. Visit https://give.rescue.org.nz/ to donate today and keep this life-saving service available to patients in need across the North Island.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greenlea Rescue Helicopter on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Bank Profits, And The US Midterms


So far, the political response to excessive bank profits has held up a mirror to party identity. Labour thinks the level of bank profits is “open to question” but offers no action in response. National thinks the problem must lie with the state (not the banks), and wants to investigate the role of the Reserve Bank. The Greens say that the profits are excessive and its three options include a windfall tax. The ACT Party has said next to nothing, presumably because it believes profits can never be excessive...
More>>



 
 


Government: Fuel Markets To Become More Resilient, Sustainable And Competitive

The Government is strengthening New Zealand’s fuel sector through a suite of initiatives to increase supply resilience and sustainability, and to encourage more competition, the Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods has announced... More>>


Government: NZ’s Resilience To Supply Chain Disruptions To Be Investigated
The shock to the global economy over the last three years from the COVID pandemic has been considerable. While New Zealand’s supply chains have shown resilience, there are still challenges... More>>

Labour: Leader’s Party Conference Speech
It’s so fantastic to be here in South Auckland, and it’s so fantastic to be here with all of you. I want to begin by acknowledging our team here... More>>

ALSO:



Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>
Government: Books Resilient Amid Challenging Global Times

The resilient economy and the Government’s responsible financial management means New Zealand is well positioned to respond to a difficult and challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand Leads New Global Sustainable Agriculture Declaration
New Zealand has agreed a declaration along with other members of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) that commits members to working together to boost sustainable agriculture and food systems... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 