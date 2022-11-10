Taranaki SAR exercise

Police and LandSAR members will deploy to the Kaitake Ranges this weekend, as part of a planned search and rescue exercise.

Teams from Taranaki, Tainui and Ruapehu LandSAR groups, AREC (Amateur Radio Emergency Communications), along with members of the Taranaki Police SAR Squad will be deployed to the area, just west of New Plymouth.

There will likely be approximately 35 LandSAR members and Police in the area over a 24-hour period from Saturday afternoon.

Members of the public may come across parts of the training.

"These exercises are valuable in ensuring our people are well trained and equipped to respond to the hugely varying search and rescue emergencies we are called upon in Taranaki," says Sergeant Andrew Too Wong.

“Police and LandSAR are aware of the need to become familiar in the area, given the large number of unmarked predator control tracks and an increase in the use of the Pukeiti Gardens and Kaitake Ranges for local trail runners, including the potential for them to get lost in there if they deviate from the published tracks.”

Police and LandSAR would like to remind everyone who takes to the outdoors to familiarise themselves with New Zealand's Land Safety Code.

The five rules of the Land Safety Code:

1. Choose the right trip for you: Learn about the route and make sure you

have the skills for it. It’s important to choose a trip that suits you and everyone in your group.When you are looking at the options, make sure you think about everyone’s fitness levels and experience in the outdoors.

2. Understand the weather: It can change fast.Check the forecast and change your plans if needed.Weather can make or break a trip. It’s one of the most important things to consider when going into the outdoors.

3. Pack warm clothes and extra food: Prepare for bad weather and an

unexpected night out.Any trip, even if it is short or easy, needs preparation. Packing the right things makes trips safer and more enjoyable.

4. Share your plans and take ways to get help: Telling a trusted person your trip details and taking a distress beacon can save your life.We all want our trips to go as planned – but sometimes they don’t. If you got hurt or lost on your trip, how would you get help?

5. Take care of yourself and each other: Eat, drink and rest, stick with your group and make decisions together.The best way to enjoy your experience in the outdoors and make it home safely is to look out for one another.

We would like to thank the public for their understanding while the exercise is in progress.

Police and other rescue agencies we partner with are fully committed to ensuring the safety of our community and the safety of those who enjoy and work in our outdoors.

