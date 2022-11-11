Caution And Patience Urged On Northland Roads

Waka Kotahi is urging drivers in Northland to show patience and use caution on the region’s roads today after a night of heavy rain.

Expect to see some surface flooding around the region and possible debris, slips and hazards on the network. Please avoid any unnecessary travel or be prepared for weather related interruptions to your journey today.

If you are driving around the network please switch on your headlights, drive to the conditions, and increase your following distance.

We have crews and emergency services responding to slips, downed trees, and flooding jobs.

CLOSURES

Due to flooding, SH1 is now closed between Hukerenui Road and Jordan Valley Road in Whakapara. Detour via Hukerenui Rd then onto Jordan Valley Rd then back onto SH1.Check here for updates on this closure.

AREAS OF INTEREST

Please take extra care in the following areas:

SH1 Brynderwyn – slips, downed trees, flooding – stop/go in place with delays

SH1 Whakapara – flooding near Old North Rd,

SH1 Kamo – flooding between Gt North Rd and Station Rd

SH1 Mata – flooding near Mata

SH15 Otaika – flooding near Stunnell Rd with delays

SH1/SH15 – some flooding near Prescott Rd

SH16 Makarau - downed tree

If you do have to use the roads, check the latest conditions before heading out, by using the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner.

People should also stay up to date on the latest weather information at MetService warnings and watches.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency works to create transport solutions for all New Zealanders – from helping new drivers earn their licences, to leading safety campaigns to investing in public transport, state highways and local roads.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/nztaakl

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiAkNth

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

We have a vision of zero deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads. Learn more about:

· Road to Zero - our plan to achieve this vision

· Our vision – video explaining Road to Zero and what we’re trying to achieve

© Scoop Media

