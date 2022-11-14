Police Responding To Serious Incident In Christchurch
Monday, 14 November 2022, 8:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man has been critically injured in an assault in
Bexley, Christchurch.
The incident happened on Pages
Rd, at Bexley Park. Police responded at 6.20am and are
currently searching for the offender.
Pages Road
between Portchester and Farnborough streets has been
closed.
This is a relatively busy road, and it’s
possible someone witnessed this event or captured it on
dashcam.
We ask anyone who saw the incident or has
information that may assist the investigation to call 111
and reference the event number P052595811.
More
information will be provided when it becomes
available.
