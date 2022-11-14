Police Responding To Serious Incident In Christchurch

A man has been critically injured in an assault in Bexley, Christchurch.

The incident happened on Pages Rd, at Bexley Park. Police responded at 6.20am and are currently searching for the offender.

Pages Road between Portchester and Farnborough streets has been closed.

This is a relatively busy road, and it’s possible someone witnessed this event or captured it on dashcam.

We ask anyone who saw the incident or has information that may assist the investigation to call 111 and reference the event number P052595811.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.

