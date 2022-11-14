Enquiries Ongoing Following Assault, Bexley Park

Members of the public in Christchurch can expect increased Police patrols following a serious assault this morning.

At 6.20am, a man was found critically injured in Bexley Park, at the Pages Road entrance. The victim was stabbed multiple times and discovered by members of his family, Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves says.

“The man was walking his dog when he was attacked. The dog returned home by itself, which is what has alerted the victim’s family.

“Family members have gone out to look for him and have found him injured in the park.”

The dog was unharmed in the incident.

Police are following a number of enquiries to determine the location of the attack, and the events leading up to it.

Detective Inspector Reeves said evidence did not suggest the attack was targeted.

“Investigators are following strong leads, however we would encourage people to be mindful of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to 105, or to 111 if it’s urgent.”

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area overnight, in particular from 4am.

Motorists with dashcams who were in the area of Pages Road or Anzac Drive around this time were also urged to review their footage.

Detective Inspector Reeves says Police were urging anyone with information to call 105 and quote the file number 221114/3294.

Information could also be reported online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report', or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

“You may feel like the information you have is not significant, however, it could be the missing piece of the puzzle Police need to make an arrest.”

© Scoop Media

