Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Serious Assault, Bexley Park - Update

Tuesday, 15 November 2022, 1:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police investigating the serious assault in Bexley Park on Monday morning are requesting the public’s help.

A man and woman were seen leaving the scene, near the Pages Road entrance, in a small white vehicle at around 5:10am.

The man is described as being possibly of Māori or Pasifika descent, of slim build, and approximately 176cm tall (5’8”), with short dark hair.

He is believed to be in his 20s and was wearing an orange high-vis top, a hat and shorts.

The woman is described as being possibly of Māori or Pasifika descent, of solid build, approximately 176cm tall (5’8”), with long dark hair.

She is believed to have been wearing a white long dress.

We are interested in the vehicle and in identifying the occupants, as we believe they may be able to assist our investigation team.

We urge anyone with information to please get in touch with Police.

Police want to thank the members of the public who have come forward with information and assisted with the investigation so far.

Our enquiries are ongoing and we are determined to hold the person(s) responsible to account.

We know there are people in the community with information related to the serious assault who are yet to come forward - we urge them to do the right thing and contact Police.

Anyone who withholds information from Police in relation to the ongoing investigation or is found to be assisting the primary person(s) responsible could end up facing serious charges themselves, so we would urge people to make contact with Police at the earliest opportunity and tell us what you know.

Information can be provided via 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 221114/3294.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Politics, Murdoch And The DeSantis Surge


So the Democrats did a whole lot better than OK in the midterm elections despite the cost of living crisis and despite the President’s low approval ratings. How come? In a word, “abortion” was the key mobilising issue. It inspired many women (and some men) to register to vote. In every state during the midterms where there was a ballot referendum on abortion, the pro-rights cause won. Clearly, the ant-abortion movement that culminated in the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade does not speak for the majority of Americans...
More>>



 
 



Government: Cheaper, Faster, Better Resource Management Law
The Government is delivering a new resource management system that will better protect the environment while cutting red tape, lowering costs and shortening the time it takes to approve new homes and key infrastructure projects... More>>

ALSO:



Ukraine: Assistance Extended And Enhanced
New Zealand is extending its defence commitments and providing further support and personnel to assist Ukraine, as part of the Government’s ongoing response... More>>


Government: ASEAN Trade Deal Upgrade Boost For Exporters

New Zealand’s new free trade agreement upgrade with the Association of South East Asian Nations and Australia has been announced today by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>


National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>
Government: Books Resilient Amid Challenging Global Times

The resilient economy and the Government’s responsible financial management means New Zealand is well positioned to respond to a difficult and challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 