Serious Assault, Bexley Park - Update

Police investigating the serious assault in Bexley Park on Monday morning are requesting the public’s help.

A man and woman were seen leaving the scene, near the Pages Road entrance, in a small white vehicle at around 5:10am.

The man is described as being possibly of Māori or Pasifika descent, of slim build, and approximately 176cm tall (5’8”), with short dark hair.

He is believed to be in his 20s and was wearing an orange high-vis top, a hat and shorts.

The woman is described as being possibly of Māori or Pasifika descent, of solid build, approximately 176cm tall (5’8”), with long dark hair.

She is believed to have been wearing a white long dress.

We are interested in the vehicle and in identifying the occupants, as we believe they may be able to assist our investigation team.

We urge anyone with information to please get in touch with Police.

Police want to thank the members of the public who have come forward with information and assisted with the investigation so far.

Our enquiries are ongoing and we are determined to hold the person(s) responsible to account.

We know there are people in the community with information related to the serious assault who are yet to come forward - we urge them to do the right thing and contact Police.

Anyone who withholds information from Police in relation to the ongoing investigation or is found to be assisting the primary person(s) responsible could end up facing serious charges themselves, so we would urge people to make contact with Police at the earliest opportunity and tell us what you know.

Information can be provided via 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 221114/3294.

