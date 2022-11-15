Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Reminder On New Residential Earthworks Rules For Sediment Control – ORC

Tuesday, 15 November 2022, 5:27 pm
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

Home builders and residential developers are being reminded of the new requirements in place around consenting for residential earthworks - to ensure no sediments are leached off-site into waterways.

There have been numerous instances around Otago of sediments being flushed off earthwork platforms into creeks, streams and lakes following heavy rainfall.

In September, new provisions in the Otago Regional Council’s Regional Plan became operative, which strengthens the management of discharges to water and means that in some situations consents are required.

This includes sediment from earthworks associated with urban residential developments, says ORC’s Team Leader Consents Coastal Otago, Jenny Ross.

While there are rules in place in some District Plans, these new rules provide an important opportunity to more actively manage any sediment discharges which could go to water.

“The message is to remind people there’s new requirements to meet and people may need consent from ORC for residential earthworks,” she says.

If rules covering “permitted activity” are followed, developers may not require a resource consent, Ms Ross notes.

“The [new] urban provisions enable ORC to have better oversight on the management of earthworks, and any sediment discharge that may impact water quality,” she says.

Main changes for property developers

The main changes for property developers are in Rule 14.5 of the ORC’s Regional Plan: Water for Otago.

Part G covers sediment from earthworks for residential development, which are permitted activities with no resource consent required.

For residential earthworks to be a permitted activity, developers must not expose more than 2,500 square meters of earthworks in any consecutive 12-month period per landholding and the earthworks must not be within 10 metres of a water body, drain, water race or the coastal marine area.

The exposed earth must be stabilised on completion of the earthworks, to minimise erosion and to avoid slope failure.

Soil or debris from earthworks must not be placed where it can enter a water body, drain, race or the coastal marine area and there must be no conspicuous change in colour, odour or significant effect on aquatic life.

The earthworks must not result in flooding, erosion, land instability, subsidence or property damage at or beyond the property’s boundary. Earthworks should not occur on contaminated or potentially contaminated land.

Ms Ross says if developers cannot meet these “permitted activity” requirements, they will then need to get a resource consent. Developers, or anyone undertaking this activity are encouraged to contact Council if they have any questions or think they may need consent.

National Environmental Standards – Freshwater; reminder about pipes and stream diversions.

These standards were introduced in 2020 and regulate activities that pose risks to the health of fre shwater and freshwater ecosystems.

A requirement of the NES-F is to get consent for culverts – which includes temporary culverts, Ms Ross says.

In a lot of cases, works in a stream; which often go hand in hand with residential earthworks, will involve a temporary diversion around the works area, often with a pipe. Such a pipe is classed as a culvert and would likely need resource consent, Ms Ross says.

Background to urban provisions

Plan Change 8 (PC8) within the Regional Plan comprised eight parts, each targeting a specific topic, covering both urban and rural practices, the latter announced in June covering rural discharges, and farming practices, including effluent storage and discharges.

PC8 is part of a transition toward a new freshwater management framework, being set into the ORC’s new Land and Water Regional Plan, the latter intended to be operative by December 2025.

It was the first step towards a policy framework which gives effect to the National Policy Statement on Freshwater Management 2020.

PC8 was part of a larger proposed Plan Change, called the Omnibus Plan Change, which was “called in’’ for fast-tracking by Minister for the Environment David Parker in April 2020.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Politics, Murdoch And The DeSantis Surge


So the Democrats did a whole lot better than OK in the midterm elections despite the cost of living crisis and despite the President’s low approval ratings. How come? In a word, “abortion” was the key mobilising issue. It inspired many women (and some men) to register to vote. In every state during the midterms where there was a ballot referendum on abortion, the pro-rights cause won. Clearly, the ant-abortion movement that culminated in the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade does not speak for the majority of Americans...
More>>



 
 



Government: Cheaper, Faster, Better Resource Management Law
The Government is delivering a new resource management system that will better protect the environment while cutting red tape, lowering costs and shortening the time it takes to approve new homes and key infrastructure projects... More>>

ALSO:



Ukraine: Assistance Extended And Enhanced
New Zealand is extending its defence commitments and providing further support and personnel to assist Ukraine, as part of the Government’s ongoing response... More>>


Government: ASEAN Trade Deal Upgrade Boost For Exporters

New Zealand’s new free trade agreement upgrade with the Association of South East Asian Nations and Australia has been announced today by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>


National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>
Government: Books Resilient Amid Challenging Global Times

The resilient economy and the Government’s responsible financial management means New Zealand is well positioned to respond to a difficult and challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 