Hamilton Police appeal for help to identify man

Hamilton Police are appealing for assistance to help identify the man pictured as we believe he can assist us in our investigation of commercial burglaries in the Te Rapa area.

We would also like to hear from any businesses that saw this man on their property over the weekend of the 5-6 November.

The man is understood to have been wearing a black hoodie later in the day.

Anyone who recognises this man is encouraged to contact Police on 105 by quoting file number 221106/2871.

