New Zealand’s Rainbow Communities Encouraged To Take Part And Be Counted In The 2023 Census



New Zealand’s Rainbow communities are being encouraged to take part and be counted in the 2023 Census, Stats NZ said today.

New questions about gender, sexual identity, and variations of sex characteristics are being included in the 2023 Census. It is the first time everyone will be asked a question on gender, and those aged 15 years and older will be asked questions on sexual identity and variations of sex characteristics.

It will be the first time people with genetic, hormonal, or physical sex characteristics that do not conform to medical norms for female or male bodies (often referred to as intersex) will be counted.

