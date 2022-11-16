New Zealand’s Rainbow Communities Encouraged To Take Part And Be Counted In The 2023 Census
Wednesday, 16 November 2022, 1:02 pm
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
New Zealand’s Rainbow communities are being
encouraged to take part and be counted in the 2023 Census,
Stats NZ said today.
New questions about gender,
sexual identity, and variations of sex characteristics are
being included in the 2023 Census. It is the first time
everyone will be asked a question on gender, and those aged
15 years and older will be asked questions on sexual
identity and variations of sex characteristics.
It
will be the first time people with genetic, hormonal, or
physical sex characteristics that do not conform to medical
norms for female or male bodies (often referred to as
intersex) will be counted.
