Appeal For Information Following East Tamaki Incident
Friday, 18 November 2022, 9:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Investigations remain ongoing into an incident on 13
November in East Tamaki, where one person died and three
others were seriously injured.
Police understand there
was a large number of people present in the vicinity on the
night of the incident.
We continue to appeal to them,
and to anyone with information, photographs or cell phone
footage of the night, to please get in touch.
You can
do that by calling Police on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105,
using ‘Update My Report’ referencing file number
221113/9884.
An online portal has also been set up
where photos or videos can be uploaded: https://mindaro.nc3.govt.nz/(link
is external)
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
