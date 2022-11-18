Appeal For Information Following East Tamaki Incident

Investigations remain ongoing into an incident on 13 November in East Tamaki, where one person died and three others were seriously injured.

Police understand there was a large number of people present in the vicinity on the night of the incident.

We continue to appeal to them, and to anyone with information, photographs or cell phone footage of the night, to please get in touch.

You can do that by calling Police on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update My Report’ referencing file number 221113/9884.

An online portal has also been set up where photos or videos can be uploaded: https://mindaro.nc3.govt.nz/(link is external)

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

