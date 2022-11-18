Warkworth To Wellsford Overnight Closures For Chipsealing

People travelling north of Auckland on SH1 will need to
plan ahead for upcoming overnight closures through Dome
Valley.
Chipsealing will take place under a full road
closure between 8pm and 5am from Sunday 27 November –
Thursday 1 December and Sunday 4 December – Thursday 8
December.
These are chipseal sites next to the asphalt
sites that were recently completed.
While the night
work takes place, State Highway 1 will be closed to all
traffic between Wellsford and Warkworth. A detour will be in
place between Woodcocks Road, West Coast Road, Kaipara Coast
Highway and Port Albert Road.
While we are working in
this area, general maintenance activities, guardrail repairs
and line marking will also take place.
Those
travelling between Auckland and Wellsford are advised to use
SH16.
