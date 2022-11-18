Warkworth To Wellsford Overnight Closures For Chipsealing

People travelling north of Auckland on SH1 will need to plan ahead for upcoming overnight closures through Dome Valley.

Chipsealing will take place under a full road closure between 8pm and 5am from Sunday 27 November – Thursday 1 December and Sunday 4 December – Thursday 8 December.

These are chipseal sites next to the asphalt sites that were recently completed.

While the night work takes place, State Highway 1 will be closed to all traffic between Wellsford and Warkworth. A detour will be in place between Woodcocks Road, West Coast Road, Kaipara Coast Highway and Port Albert Road.

While we are working in this area, general maintenance activities, guardrail repairs and line marking will also take place.

Those travelling between Auckland and Wellsford are advised to use SH16.

© Scoop Media

