Preliminary Results For Central Lakes Trust Election

The voter return percentage is currently 23.44%, being 10,075 votes of which 27.70% voted via the internet and 72.30% voted by post.

This compares to the 2019 election turnout of 28.37% and 2016 turnout of 26.20%.

Central Lakes Trust has a total of five trustees elected every three years, alongside three appointed trustees.

The final result will be announced on or before Tuesday 22 November once remaining special votes have been verified and counted. There are 6 special votes awaiting verification.

© Scoop Media

