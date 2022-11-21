Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Urgent Closure To Part Of Bryce Street

Monday, 21 November 2022, 4:04 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Large cracks have appeared on Bryce Street next to Seddon Park and the rail line due to ongoing settlement of the pavement. To understand what’s causing this, Council has had to close the road for further investigation.


A team is currently assessing the damage to the road surface and will make a recommendation for the next steps.


Keeping our community safe is our number one priority. To minimise the risk, the road will be closed to vehicles until all assessments are completed and any necessary repairs have been made. It’s currently unclear how long the road may be closed for, however we expect it could take at least a couple of weeks to assess.


Vehicles currently parked on the closed section of road will be able to exit through the closure. Pedestrians and people on bikes and scooters will still be able to use the path on the Seddon Park side of the road while the road is closed to vehicles.


Council regularly checks this road for movement; however, the most recent cracks are much larger than any which have appeared in the past, which is why Council has chosen to immediately close the road.


We will provide further updates once we have more information.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Qatar, Joyce Carol Oates And Mimi Parker


The FIFA World Cup has kicked off amid laments about Qatar’s terrible human rights record, and FIFA’s greed in awarding them the Cup hosting rights in the first place. The criticism raining down on Qatar over its murderous treatment of migrant workers errs and its persecution of its LGBT community have to raise questions about what Qatar thinks it stands to gain from its huge investment in the tournament...
More>>



 
 



Government: Defence Minister Visits Ukraine And Poland

Defence Minister Peeni Henare has visited Ukraine and Poland, holding talks with his Ministerial counterparts. During the talks Minister Henare reaffirmed New Zealand’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian defence... More>>

Government: Takes Action To Reduce Gambling Harm From Pokies
The Government is announcing today changes to strengthen the requirements in venues which have pokie (gambling) machines to reduce the harm they cause people... More>>



National: Launches Plan To Combat Youth Offending
National will crack down on serious repeat youth offenders like ram-raiders to turn their lives around and to protect the public, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>




Religion: Human Rights Act Enhanced To Protect Religious Communities

The Government will amend the law to make sure religious communities feel safe and welcome in New Zealand... More>>

Government: Over 16,000 More New Homes To Be Unlocked With Infrastructure Bonanza

Critical infrastructure projects will get Government support to unlock thousands more homes in communities around the country, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced in Hamilton today... More>>

National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 