Two-vehicle Collision – State Highway 6, Ryal Bush - Southern

Police are currently in attendance of a crash on State Highway 6 near Ryal

Bush, Southland District.

Police and emergency services responded to a crash involving a car and a

truck at approximately 3.50pm.

No one was injured in the crash.

Both lanes are currently closed with diversions in place along Collinson Road

and Breeze Road.

The road will be opening in approximately 30 minutes.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area and take an alternative

route.

