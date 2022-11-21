Two-vehicle Collision – State Highway 6, Ryal Bush - Southern
Police are currently in attendance of a crash on State
Highway 6 near Ryal
Bush, Southland District.
Police and emergency services responded to a
crash involving a car and a
truck at approximately 3.50pm.
No one was injured in the crash.
Both
lanes are currently closed with diversions in place along
Collinson Road
and Breeze Road.
The road will be opening in approximately 30 minutes.
Police are
advising motorists to avoid the area and take an
alternative
route.