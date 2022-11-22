Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Greater Focus On Ski Lanes To Protect Lake Users Over Summer

Tuesday, 22 November 2022, 2:45 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is installing more signage as part of a greater focus on the use of water-ski lanes around the district this summer following community feedback.

QLDC Regulatory Manager Anthony Hall thanked all respondents to a survey about proposed safety improvements for waterways, specifically potential adjustments to existing ski lanes at Glendhu Bay, Kelvin Heights, Kingston, Roys Bay, Sunshine Bay and Wilson Bay.

“We received around 160 submissions to our survey which was the first stage of checking in with lake users about areas close to ski lanes and what would make them feel safer when enjoying these areas,” he said.

“The feedback was constructive and it’s clear many people felt there was more work to do on our initial proposals, especially at Glendhu Bay. We’ve taken that on board and will spend time observing how dedicated ski lanes and nearby areas are used. We’ll also be educating different lake users where we can see safety could be improved, and taking any enforcement action required to protect everyone in the water.”

“There’ll be more signage with safety information relating to conduct within a ski lane, jet skiing and jet boat use. What we learn over summer will help us decide whether to revisit a review of ski lanes in the future.”

Mr Hall said it was essential people know that no one may swim in any part of a water ski lane unless associated with the lawful use of that lane, for example to dismount off a ski boat.

“This is enforceable under the current QLDC Navigation Safety Bylaw and non-compliance with this rule may result in a $300 fine,” he said.

“Another rule under the bylaw is to ensure your vessel does not exceed five knots within 200 metres of the shore or within 50 metres of another vessel, person or structure in or on the water unless you’re travelling within a ski lane.”

“Everybody needs to do their bit to ensure everyone stays safe on our waterways over summer and all year-round,” said Mr Hall.

ENDS|KUA MUTU.

Media contact: communications@qldc.govt.nz or call 03 441 1802.

FURTHER INFORMATION | KĀ PĀROKO TĀPIRI:

· To read more about recent community engagement on proposed safety improvements for waterways including public feedback visit https://letstalk.qldc.govt.nz/waterways-safety-improvements

· To read the QLDC Navigation Safety Bylaw 2018 visit https://www.qldc.govt.nz/your-council/council-documents/bylaws

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Qatar, Joyce Carol Oates And Mimi Parker


The FIFA World Cup has kicked off amid laments about Qatar’s terrible human rights record, and FIFA’s greed in awarding them the Cup hosting rights in the first place. The criticism raining down on Qatar over its murderous treatment of migrant workers errs and its persecution of its LGBT community have to raise questions about what Qatar thinks it stands to gain from its huge investment in the tournament...
More>>



 
 

National: Will Keep Voting Age At 18
National does not support any lowering of the voting age, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says. “Decisions around the voting age, like other electoral laws, are decisions for a democratically accountable Parliament to make... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Defence Minister Visits Ukraine And Poland

Defence Minister Peeni Henare has visited Ukraine and Poland, holding talks with his Ministerial counterparts. During the talks Minister Henare reaffirmed New Zealand’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian defence... More>>

Government: Takes Action To Reduce Gambling Harm From Pokies
The Government is announcing today changes to strengthen the requirements in venues which have pokie (gambling) machines to reduce the harm they cause people... More>>


COP27: Minister Shaw Says It’s ‘Crunch Time’ For Climate Action
Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw, has marked the end of COP27 negotiations in Egypt by declaring it “crunch time” for countries to step up and take urgent action at home... More>>




Religion: Human Rights Act Enhanced To Protect Religious Communities

The Government will amend the law to make sure religious communities feel safe and welcome in New Zealand... More>>

Government: Over 16,000 More New Homes To Be Unlocked With Infrastructure Bonanza

Critical infrastructure projects will get Government support to unlock thousands more homes in communities around the country, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced in Hamilton today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 