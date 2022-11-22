Greater Focus On Ski Lanes To Protect Lake Users Over Summer

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is installing more signage as part of a greater focus on the use of water-ski lanes around the district this summer following community feedback.

QLDC Regulatory Manager Anthony Hall thanked all respondents to a survey about proposed safety improvements for waterways, specifically potential adjustments to existing ski lanes at Glendhu Bay, Kelvin Heights, Kingston, Roys Bay, Sunshine Bay and Wilson Bay.

“We received around 160 submissions to our survey which was the first stage of checking in with lake users about areas close to ski lanes and what would make them feel safer when enjoying these areas,” he said.

“The feedback was constructive and it’s clear many people felt there was more work to do on our initial proposals, especially at Glendhu Bay. We’ve taken that on board and will spend time observing how dedicated ski lanes and nearby areas are used. We’ll also be educating different lake users where we can see safety could be improved, and taking any enforcement action required to protect everyone in the water.”

“There’ll be more signage with safety information relating to conduct within a ski lane, jet skiing and jet boat use. What we learn over summer will help us decide whether to revisit a review of ski lanes in the future.”

Mr Hall said it was essential people know that no one may swim in any part of a water ski lane unless associated with the lawful use of that lane, for example to dismount off a ski boat.

“This is enforceable under the current QLDC Navigation Safety Bylaw and non-compliance with this rule may result in a $300 fine,” he said.

“Another rule under the bylaw is to ensure your vessel does not exceed five knots within 200 metres of the shore or within 50 metres of another vessel, person or structure in or on the water unless you’re travelling within a ski lane.”

“Everybody needs to do their bit to ensure everyone stays safe on our waterways over summer and all year-round,” said Mr Hall.

ENDS|KUA MUTU.

Media contact: communications@qldc.govt.nz or call 03 441 1802.

FURTHER INFORMATION | KĀ PĀROKO TĀPIRI:

· To read more about recent community engagement on proposed safety improvements for waterways including public feedback visit https://letstalk.qldc.govt.nz/waterways-safety-improvements

· To read the QLDC Navigation Safety Bylaw 2018 visit https://www.qldc.govt.nz/your-council/council-documents/bylaws

© Scoop Media

