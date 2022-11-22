Update - Bexley Park Stabbing

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves:

The victim of a stabbing at a Christchurch park on 14 November has died.

The man was found with multiple stab wounds about 6.20am last Monday, near the Pages Road entrance of Bexley Park.

Sadly, he passed away at Christchurch Hospital today.

Police would like to extend their sincere condolences to the victim's family and friends; this is an understandably traumatic time and Police are working closely with next of kin as the investigation progresses.

Last Wednesday, an 18-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were arrested in relation to the assault.

Police are reviewing charges following the man's death.

© Scoop Media

