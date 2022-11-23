Aotea Great Barrier Goes Back To The Ballot Box

Nominations open tomorrow, Thursday 24 November, for a vacant position on the Aotea Great Barrier Local Board.

The by-election follows the resignation of local board member elect Dr Valmaine Toki received in late October.

Under the Local Electoral Act, a by-election must be run if a local elected member position becomes vacant, unless it is within one year of the next election. This is true even if it is so close to an election that a member has not yet been sworn in.

The Electoral Officer must receive candidate nominations for the by-election by midday Thursday 22 December 2022.

Voting documents will be posted to eligible voters from Thursday 26 January and voting will close at 12 noon Friday 17 February 2023.

“We are working to the earliest possible date in accordance with the Local Electoral Act,” says Rose Leonard, Manager of Governance Services at the council.

“We encourage locals to get involved with the same commitment they showed during the recent local elections where Aotea Great Barrier had a great voter turnout with 56.6 per cent of eligible voters having their say.”

For full details visit Voteauckland.co.nz

© Scoop Media

