Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police, Customs And Pacific Nations Celebrate Dog Graduation Success

Thursday, 24 November 2022, 2:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The valued partnership between New Zealand Police, New Zealand Customs Service and Pacific border and police agencies working together in targeting organised crime was celebrated today with the graduation of nine new detector dog teams.

Pacific Narcotic Detector Dog Course: (from left to right): Gendarme Randy Grimadias (French Polynesia Gendarmerie) and Bael; 1st Class Principal Agent Thierry Amaro (French Polynesia Customs) and Crete; Sergeant Mike Robinson (NZ Police); Constable Kameli Vaniqi (Fiji Police) and Chief; Principal Customs Officer Taito Damuni (Fiji); Constable Uluaki Havea (Tonga Police) and Cricket; Customs Officer Taase Vaetoa and Euro (Samoa Customs).

After nine weeks training at the New Zealand Police Dog Training Centre in Trentham, Wellington, five handlers from Samoa Customs, Tonga Police, Fiji Police, French Polynesia Gendarmerie and French Polynesia Customs graduated today. Four New Zealand Customs officers and their dogs also took part in the ceremony formally recognising their graduation as operational teams.

“It’s a proud day for the graduates and for all of our agencies, highlighting the value we place on working together to protect our borders and our communities,” says Inspector Todd Southall, National Coordinator of New Zealand Police Dogs.

The ceremony was hosted by New Zealand Police at the Dog Training Centre in Trentham and attended by officials and guests.

“Customs’ detector dog teams are a valuable addition to our capabilities in protecting New Zealand’s borders through their training to detect narcotics and cash,” Customs Group Manager Intelligence, Investigations and Enforcement Terry Brown says.

“While these four teams have now been operational with Customs, based in Auckland and Christchurch, over the past year, it has been wonderful to have them all together to share their graduation.”

Chief Customs Officer, Dave Huff, who works closely with his New Zealand Police counterparts to support border and enforcement capability in the Pacific, adds that it is especially significant to share today’s formalities with graduates from the Pacific Detector Dog Programme and the graduates from the separate programme of support to French Polynesia Customs and the Gendarmerie.

“Detector dogs are an additional and vital layer of protection used by enforcement and border agencies both here in Aotearoa New Zealand and our counterpart agencies in the Pacific.

“The NZ Police and NZ Customs Pacific Detector Dog programme has been running for six years now and we are proud of the close collaboration we share with all of our partner agencies in the region. These international partnerships will enable us to continue the fight against transnational organised crime groups which target our Pacific region,” Mr Huff said.

Inspector Todd Southall says the partnerships are effective at both the operational and strategic level, and New Zealand Police was very pleased to support, host and train handlers from the Pacific agencies. NZ Police also supplied the dogs from the police detector dog breeding programme.

“It’s been a busy and demanding nine weeks for the handlers but they’ve risen to the challenges, including changeable weather,” he says.

The course was led by New Zealand Police dog training instructor Sergeant Mike Robinson assisted by Chief Customs officer Dave Huff and Principal Customs Officer Taito Nawai Damuni. New Zealand Police also provided the five dogs, four of whom will be heading offshore to work in the Pacific.

 

 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-right’s Internal Ructions


For donkey’s years, political commentary has been all about the binaries: left/right, Labour/National, government/opposition, she said/he said. Yet currently, a lot of the fascinating conflict is occurring amidst the centre-right. That’s because National, ACT and New Zealand First all happen to be fishing in the same pond for cranky and resentful voters. Why, for example, did Winston Peters break with his tradition of never naming beforehand which major party he would be most likely to support in post-election bargaining? Because he had to...
More>>



 
 


Government: Finnish PM To Visit New Zealand

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin, accompanied by Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari and a business delegation will visit New Zealand next week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The two leaders will meet in Auckland... More>>


Government: Rental Sector Changes To Regulate Residential Property Managers, Clear Up Meth Confusion And Ease Pressure On Landlords
A suite of measures to improve the lives of renters and landlords has been announced by Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods as the Government makes more progress on reform of the rental sector... More>>


National: Will Keep Voting Age At 18
National does not support any lowering of the voting age, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says. “Decisions around the voting age, like other electoral laws, are decisions for a democratically accountable Parliament to make... More>>

ALSO:




Government: NZ Well Placed To Meet Challenges Of Global Slowdown

Government action has ensured New Zealand is well positioned to face the challenges of a slowing global economy following forecasts the country will experience a shallow recession next year... More>>


Government: Welcomes High Court Ruling On Climate Case

The High Court has today confirmed the legality of the advice provided by the Climate Change Commission (the Commission) to inform New Zealand’s nationally determined contribution (NDC) and the first three emissions budgets... More>>

COP27: Minister Shaw Says It’s ‘Crunch Time’ For Climate Action
Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw, has marked the end of COP27 negotiations in Egypt by declaring it “crunch time” for countries to step up and take urgent action at home... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 