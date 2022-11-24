Two People Arrested For Miramar Assault

Wellington Police have arrested two people, a man (40) and a woman (40), in relation to a serious hit and run incident in Miramar.

A man was struck by a red van on Argentine Avenue at around 8.20pm 16 October. He sustained serious injuries.

As of today, the victim is in a stable condition at hospital, but continues to have serious injuries.

The Man will appear in Wellington District Court today (24 November) on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The woman is due to appear in Wellington District Court next week on a charge of being party to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Enquiries are ongoing and further charges may still be laid.

Police are still working to locate the red van involved in the incident.

The van is believed to be a Mitsubishi L300 or a Toyota Hiace and could have damage to the front left-hand side of vehicle.

