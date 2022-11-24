Two People Arrested For Miramar Assault
Thursday, 24 November 2022, 3:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Wellington Police have arrested two people, a man (40)
and a woman (40), in relation to a serious hit and run
incident in Miramar.
A man was struck by a red van on
Argentine Avenue at around 8.20pm 16 October. He sustained
serious injuries.
As of today, the victim is in a
stable condition at hospital, but continues to have serious
injuries.
The Man will appear in Wellington District
Court today (24 November) on a charge of wounding with
intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The woman is due
to appear in Wellington District Court next week on a charge
of being party to wounding with intent to cause grievous
bodily harm.
Enquiries are ongoing and further charges
may still be laid.
Police are still working to locate
the red van involved in the incident.
The van is
believed to be a Mitsubishi L300 or a Toyota Hiace and could
have damage to the front left-hand side of
vehicle.
