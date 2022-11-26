Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Sandringham Homicide: Police Make Arrests In The Investigation

Saturday, 26 November 2022, 4:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

25 November 

Detective Inspector Scott Beard, Auckland City CIB:

Police have made arrests in the homicide investigation currently underway in Sandringham.

This evening, Police took a 34-year-old man into custody at a New Lynn address.

He has been charged with aggravated robbery, and the murder of 34-year-old Janak Patel.

Additionally, a 42-year-old man has been charged with robbery in relation to the incident.

They are both expected to appear in the Auckland District Court on Saturday 26 November 2022.

We will continue to support the family moving forward.

Police hope the news of an arrest brings some reassurance to the Sandringham community after this tragic event.

The investigation has progressed quickly since Wednesday night and I would like to acknowledge the members of the investigation team who have worked hard to bring us to this point.

As part of the ongoing investigation Police are seeking sightings of a vehicle believed to be linked to the homicide.

This vehicle was seen a number of times in the area before the aggravated robbery at the superette took place.

It is described as a dark coloured Honda Inspire motor vehicle. Anyone who saw this vehicle before or after the incident took place is asked to contact Police.

There are a number of ways to contact our investigation.

People with information can contact us via 105 or online at
https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update My Report’.

Please quote file number 221123/3847. They can also email
opbluebell@police.govt.nz

People can upload photos or video by going to https://bluebell.nc3.govt.nz

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police also acknowledge those who have contacted us with information as the enquiry has progressed.

As the matter is before the Court, Police are limited in further comment on this matter.

