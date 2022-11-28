More Police On The Beat As Operation Targets Youth Incidents In Bunny Street

The Lower Hutt CBD can expect to see a highly visible Police presence in the coming months, thanks to an operation targeting youth disorder and violence in the Bunny Street area.

Starting 1 December, from the early evening until the early hours, Police will be out on foot working to deter antisocial and harmful behaviour.

The Mobile Police Base is set up on Bunny Street during those times.

Te Awa Kairangi Hutt Valley Area Commander Inspector Dion Bennett says the number of recent violent incidents is not the way we treat each other in the Hutt and any violence is totally unacceptable.

"We must stop the violence and intimidation - members of our community have the right to go about their business and feel safe.

"Police have been conducting extra foot patrols recently and we know this has had an effect. This operation will bring an even greater Police presence to Lower Hutt streets.

"Over the holiday period, there will be more people about, so we want to ensure that we are highly visible and available over that busy time.

"We will continue working with our community partners on long-term solutions to these issues – we all want to be safe and feel safe."

We continue to ask our community to report any incidents of concern to us.

You can call 111 if it is happening now, or make a report after the fact by calling 105 or going online.

© Scoop Media

