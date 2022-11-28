Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

More Police On The Beat As Operation Targets Youth Incidents In Bunny Street

Monday, 28 November 2022, 7:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The Lower Hutt CBD can expect to see a highly visible Police presence in the coming months, thanks to an operation targeting youth disorder and violence in the Bunny Street area.

Starting 1 December, from the early evening until the early hours, Police will be out on foot working to deter antisocial and harmful behaviour.

The Mobile Police Base is set up on Bunny Street during those times.

Te Awa Kairangi Hutt Valley Area Commander Inspector Dion Bennett says the number of recent violent incidents is not the way we treat each other in the Hutt and any violence is totally unacceptable.

"We must stop the violence and intimidation - members of our community have the right to go about their business and feel safe.

"Police have been conducting extra foot patrols recently and we know this has had an effect. This operation will bring an even greater Police presence to Lower Hutt streets.

"Over the holiday period, there will be more people about, so we want to ensure that we are highly visible and available over that busy time.

"We will continue working with our community partners on long-term solutions to these issues – we all want to be safe and feel safe."

We continue to ask our community to report any incidents of concern to us.

You can call 111 if it is happening now, or make a report after the fact by calling 105 or going online.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-right’s Internal Ructions


For donkey’s years, political commentary has been all about the binaries: left/right, Labour/National, government/opposition, she said/he said. Yet currently, a lot of the fascinating conflict is occurring amidst the centre-right. That’s because National, ACT and New Zealand First all happen to be fishing in the same pond for cranky and resentful voters. Why, for example, did Winston Peters break with his tradition of never naming beforehand which major party he would be most likely to support in post-election bargaining? Because he had to...
More>>



 
 



National: Prime Minister Urged To Take Action For Iran
National calls for the Prime Minister to designate the Iranian Revolution Guard Corps as a terrorism organisation, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says... More>>


Government: Finnish PM To Visit New Zealand

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin, accompanied by Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari and a business delegation will visit New Zealand next week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The two leaders will meet in Auckland... More>>


Government: Rental Sector Changes To Regulate Residential Property Managers, Clear Up Meth Confusion And Ease Pressure On Landlords
A suite of measures to improve the lives of renters and landlords has been announced by Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods as the Government makes more progress on reform of the rental sector... More>>

la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand: Government Must Extend Fuel Rebate In A Recession
Most Kiwis don’t realise it, but come 31st January, the cost to fill their car will go up $10 to $15 overnight, the price of catching a bus or a train will double, and their road user charges will increase 36% - at a time when inflation is projected to rise again... More>>



Government: NZ Well Placed To Meet Challenges Of Global Slowdown

Government action has ensured New Zealand is well positioned to face the challenges of a slowing global economy following forecasts the country will experience a shallow recession next year... More>>


Government: Welcomes High Court Ruling On Climate Case

The High Court has today confirmed the legality of the advice provided by the Climate Change Commission (the Commission) to inform New Zealand’s nationally determined contribution (NDC) and the first three emissions budgets... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 