Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayor Welcomes $2 Million More For Local Crime Prevention In Auckland

Tuesday, 29 November 2022, 10:14 am
Press Release: Auckland Council

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has welcomed the Prime Minister’s announcement yesterday of $2 million to match Auckland Council’s existing programmes to prevent local crime.

The Prime Minister announced Auckland would get $2 million of the $4 million nationally to support Crime Prevention through Environmental Design (CPTED) measures such as street lighting, CCTV cameras and planters.

“Here at the front line, Auckland Council, our council-controlled organisations, our Local Boards, and especially local business associations under our Business Improvement District (BID) programme invested around $7 million on these sorts of programmes last year,” Mayor Brown said.

“Every extra bit helps, and I thanked the Prime Minister for making these new funds available when she called me yesterday.”

The Mayor said the $2 million would best be distributed through Auckland’s BIDS, prorated against their current investments on CPTED initiatives.

“Those business associations which have already identified crime prevention as a priority in their districts and invested their existing funds accordingly should have first dibs on the extra funds the Prime Minister announced yesterday,” he said.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Entrenchment, And Being ‘Soft On Crime’


Good grief. Is it really a grave misuse of power to entrench safeguards against the irreversible sale of key public assets? Hardly. If this country has learned anything over the past 40 years, it should be that New Zealand has suffered lasting economic and social damage from the previous sales of its key public assets. Why on earth would we want to risk doing it again? Why should we allow an ideologically-driven party with a simple majority in Parliament to sell off to a wealthy elite even more of the vital assets that previous generations bequeathed to us all?..
More>>



 
 

nib: Confronting Survey Results Show ‘Parents Have Never Done It So Hard’
Leading health insurer, nib New Zealand (nib), has released initial findings from its fourth annual State of the Nation Parenting Survey, revealing the impact of the rising cost of living on Kiwi parents... More>>



National: Prime Minister Urged To Take Action For Iran
National calls for the Prime Minister to designate the Iranian Revolution Guard Corps as a terrorism organisation, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says... More>>


Government: Finnish PM To Visit New Zealand

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin, accompanied by Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari and a business delegation will visit New Zealand next week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The two leaders will meet in Auckland... More>>



Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Hamilton West By-election
Voting gets underway on Monday in the Hamilton West by-election to choose a local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Hamilton West electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place... More>>


la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand: Government Must Extend Fuel Rebate In A Recession
Most Kiwis don’t realise it, but come 31st January, the cost to fill their car will go up $10 to $15 overnight, the price of catching a bus or a train will double, and their road user charges will increase 36% - at a time when inflation is projected to rise again... More>>



Government: NZ Well Placed To Meet Challenges Of Global Slowdown

Government action has ensured New Zealand is well positioned to face the challenges of a slowing global economy following forecasts the country will experience a shallow recession next year... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 