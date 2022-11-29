Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Science Speaker Series To Shed Light On The Plight Of The Te Arawa Lakes

Tuesday, 29 November 2022, 1:16 pm
Press Release: Bay of Plenty Regional Council

Topics to be covered at an upcoming Science Speaker Series event will range from scent-detection dogs trained to identify pest fish species to the science behind algal blooms. These subjects, and more, will highlight the growing research into issues faced by the Te Arawa lakes.

Hosted by Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council in partnership with The University of Waikato, the Science Speaker Series consists of four presenters from the University of Waikato and will be held on Tuesday 6th December from 3-5pm. It will be both in-person and via webinar for anyone to tune in from anywhere.

Helen Creagh, Rotorua Catchments Manager for Bay of Plenty Regional Council, is excited to offer the event to the public for the first time in two years.

“We’re so lucky to have access to these world-class speakers who are at the top of their game. It’s all about giving the public a chance to really engage with the science behind our work in a way that everyone can understand and connect with.”

