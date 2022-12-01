Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bringing Hope To The Table During The Cost Of Living Crisis

Thursday, 1 December 2022, 10:36 am
Press Release: Christmas Box

Christmas is a time for families to come together and celebrate. But with the cost of living crisis deepening, for some Kiwi families, Christmas is becoming an increasingly tough time instead. When most families will be exchanging presents and enjoying festive meals with all the trimmings, many will struggle to put even the most basic of food on the table.

Through Christmas Box, there is a way for everyday kiwis to extend a hand of help and bring hope to those in our communities who need it most. By donating $40, Christmas Box will provide a specially-wrapped food box that is designed to supplement meals for a family of four to six, and is inclusive of breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as a surprise treat or two, delivered in time to bring hope at Christmas.

Nick Edwards, Community Executive from Christmas Box, advises that, "this community-funded project, ensures 100% of any donation goes to a family in need of help and offers these struggling families the opportunity to have enough food during the festive season." Established in 2001, Christmas Box is now in its 22nd year, growing nationally as well as internationally, extending as far as Australia and the Pacific, to bring hope to the table of over 231,000 families over the years.

"That’s close to 1,000,000 individuals reached with hope at Christmastime!" adds Nick.

In 2022 Christmas Box will be packing 40,000 boxes with the support of over 2,000 volunteers at 16 packing locations across New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific. Normally, Packing Days are a highlight in themselves with a festive atmosphere of activity from volunteers, likened to Santa’s Workshop.

This is no small task. For anyone wanting to play their part in rescuing Christmas for a family in need, with every $40 donated, Christmas Box is able to feed a family in need at Christmas. Donations can be made on line at: www.christmasbox.co.nz

