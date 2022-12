Serious crash, Settlers Rd, Reporoa - Bay of Plenty

Settlers Road is closed following a serious crash.

Police are responding to a collision between a car and a truck on Settlers

Road near the intersection with Wharepapa Road, Reporoa.

Settlers Road will be closed for several hours.

Diversions will be in place.

Police ask motorists to avoid the area if possible.

