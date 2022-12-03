Man arrested following burglary in Feilding

A man in his 30s is due to reappear in court in January in relation to a commercial burglary in Feilding this week.

Police were notified early on the morning of 30 November of a burglary at Turners Sports on Manchester Street, where someone had entered by smashing the front window and had taken clothing items.

Local Police executed a warrant at a Feilding address yesterday (Friday) for a man who had a warrant to arrest for breaching his conditions.

At that address, Police also recovered a stolen vehicle wanted in relation to the Turners Sports burglary, as well as items of interest to that investigation.

The investigation into this and other recent burglaries in the town

continues.

Police would like to acknowledge the Feilding retailers who are engaging with and working closely with Police over this time.

We would also welcome anyone with information about recent criminal offending - this can be given to Police via 105, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

The 38-year-old man arrested is remanded in custody to appear in Palmerston North District Court on two charges of receiving stolen property, and a range of other driving and theft charges.

