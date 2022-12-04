Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Metlink In Line For $9m From Transport Choices Programme

Sunday, 4 December 2022, 6:38 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao

Four Metlink public transport infrastructure projects valued at $9m have been awarded indicative funding from the Government’s $350m Transport Choices programme.

Part of the Climate Emergency Response Fund, the programme enables local councils to progress strategic cycle networks, create walkable neighbourhoods and make public transport more reliable and easier to use.

Metlink, Greater Wellington’s public transport arm, applied to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency for the funding. The four projects are:

· Porirua bus hub - $5m

To improve the public transport experience of the community that uses the region’s second busiest bus/rail interchange, development will include new bus shelters, canopy structures and Real Time Information signage.

• Johnsonville Stop D development - $2.8m

To improve bus connections for rail customers and the Johnsonville CBD, a new bus stop will be installed on Moorefield Road with bus shelters and Real Time Information signage.

• Bus stop accessibility improvements - $1m

To support accessibility customers, targeted improvements at selected Lower Hutt bus stops will include

kerb reconfigurations, new shelters and signage.

• Masterton and Solway Bike Parking improvements - $240,000

To encourage bike-rail integrated travel, cycle racks at both stations will be replaced with purpose-built bike shelters for up to 16 bicycles. The shelters will have lighting and CCTV cameras and be positioned for good passive surveillance.

Greater Wellington Transport Committee Chair Cr Thomas Nash said the regional council’s projects would make public transport more attractive for people getting around the region.

“Improving connections between buses and trains makes it more likely that people will choose public transport over driving a car and that means safer and easier to use roads and lower emissions,” Cr Nash said.

“We are working hard to make public transport more convenient for people and these projects will help us do that as well as helping us build a more connected region and reducing emissions. This will make our communities safer, more vibrant places to live, study and work.”

Waka Kotahi’s Urban Mobility Manager, Kathryn King, said she was pleased Metlink had received funding.

“The Transport Choices programme supports councils to give people more options in the way they travel. The aim is to open up streets so everyone can get where they need to go in ways that are good for their health and the planet,” Ms King said.

Metlink General Manager Samantha Gain said she was looking forward to working with Waka Kotahi to finalise the details and get the projects off the ground.

“We’re grateful to be considered and look forward to refining our proposals. While there’s more investment that can be me made in our network, these projects will make public transport in our region safer, more accessible, and easier to use.”

© Scoop Media

