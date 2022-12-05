Settled Weather Comes To An End

Covering period of Monday 5 - Thursday 8 December



We’ve enjoyed some settled weather over the past few days but, according to MetService, a change is on the way. The ridge of high pressure which held steady over the North Island is set to move away to the east on Wednesday making way for a series of more active weather systems coming from the Tasman Sea.

MetService Meteorologist Jessie Owen says: “There are a lot of moving pieces in the coming weather, especially rain towards the end of the week, so it’s important to stay up to date with the latest forecasts.”

From Wednesday onwards we see a change from southwesterlies to northeasterly winds across the country. This will bring periods of rain to most areas; upper parts of the North Island as well as western parts of the South Island could be in line for heavy rain. For those who are feeling the cold you will be glad to hear the air coming from the north will be warmer and we are expecting temperatures to rise by several degrees by the end of the week.

“Although the settled weather is coming to an end, so too is the chilly start to summer,” Owen said.

Looking further into December, high pressure is again expected to edge across the country, promoting settled conditions. We can expect increasingly warm and settled weather in the run up to Christmas, although showery at times mainly in the north and east. For more details on the December Outlook head to https://www.metservice.com/rural.

