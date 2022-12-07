Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Minister: No Nationwide Passenger Rail In The Near Future. Transport Minister "Constrained By Funding"

Wednesday, 7 December 2022, 7:11 am
Press Release: Restore Passenger Rail

Yesterday, Restore Passenger Rail supporters met with Transport Minister, Michael Wood, to discuss the climate emergency and the restoration of an affordable nationwide passenger rail service to year 2000 levels.

“Minister Wood admitted that he wants to restore passenger rail but is constrained by funding” said spokesperson Rosemary Penwarden. "Instead the government is prioritising decarbonising transport in our biggest cities.

"That’s all very well, but reasonable freedom of movement is a human right. What about New Zealanders who don’t own a car or don’t live in our biggest cities? We can’t ignore the enormous social gain that comes with the environmental gain of restoring passenger rail. We are in a cost of living crisis as well as a climate crisis. Restoring passenger rail tackles both of these issues head-on and should be a priority.

"Minister Wood was dismissive of the emissions of domestic flights, interregional car travel and road freight. He tried to give us a choice: does he decarbonise transport in our largest cities or restore nationwide passenger rail? That’s nuts. We need both.

Yesterday’s meeting with Minister Wood followed a campaign by Restore Passenger Rail launched on 27 September when campaigners delivered an ultimatum to a number of MP’s. After no response from the government, they began disrupting business as usual in Wellington from October 10 - 27, until an email was received from Minister Wood.

“Our actions in October caused disruption because we are serious about preserving a future for our kids. We stuck to our word and ceased disruption when we had contact from Minister Wood. Now, despite Minister Wood’s insistence that he is in favour of restoring passenger rail, the government is listening to the bean counters instead of the climate scientists.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Restore Passenger Rail on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ukraine’s Prospects


So the government has (a) backed down over the entrenchment of water management, thus enabling a future centre right government to privatise a key essential of life via a simple majority, as readily as any elected government can change the tax rate, or the rules for the licensing of pets Thanks to our trade treaties, the asset would also have to be offered to offshore buyers, so the final purchaser in any serious water privatisation would almost certainly be one of those big foreign water multinationals with a large cheque book...
More>>



 
 


Save The Children: Much Work Still Needed To Lift Kiwi Families Out Of Poverty Bearing Brunt Of Rising Cost Of Living
Today's launch of the Child Poverty Monitor 2022 reaffirms that much work is still needed to lift children out of poverty in Aotearoa New Zealand, with Save the Children fearing the current cost of living crisis and rising inflation will add pressure to already vulnerable families... More>>

Government: To Remove Entrenchment From Three Waters Legislation
The Government will fix the Water Services Entities Bill this week by removing the entrenchment clause that was voted on during committee stages, Leader of the House Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Government: To Address Child Abuse System Failings
The Government is adopting the majority of recommendations from an independent review into the actions of government agencies leading up to the death of 5-year-old Malachi Subecz, Minister for Children Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>



Winston Peters: Cry Havoc And Let Loose The Dogs Of Separatism
There have been great labour governments in the past and Labour governments that have simply been hijacked and failed. And Labour has been hijacked since the 2020 election... More>>



Government: More Rural Broadband For Regional Communities

Around 30,000 rural homes and communities will soon have access to faster, improved connectivity with an expansion of the Rural Capacity Upgrade programme... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of New Zealand For The 4 Months Ended 31 October 2022
These financial statements reflect the financial position (service potential and financial capacity) as at
31 October 2022, and the financial results of operations and cash flows for the period ended on that date... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 