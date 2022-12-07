Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Pre-Xmas Input Sought: Have Your Say On Speed In Your Neighbourhood

Wednesday, 7 December 2022, 4:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency


Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency wants to know what you think about speed changes proposed in your highway network, part of a draft Interim Speed Highway Management Plan for the whole country.

Consultation is closing next Monday, 12 December at 5 pm on the draft plan.

The plan covers all regions and proposes new speed limits on parts of the state highway network, particularly around schools and some marae.

Vanessa Browne, National Manager Programme and Standards, for Waka Kotahi, says speeds across Aotearoa New Zealand need to be managed in conjunction with other elements such as infrastructure, safe vehicles and safe drivers.

“In this way we can protect people, by avoiding serious injury and being killed on our roads.The plan isn’t proposing to stop crashes from happening, this simply will not happen. However, we can focus on reducing the harm that happens when people make mistakes.”

Waka Kotahi is seeking submissions for consideration alongside its analysis and conversations with partners, interested groups and organisations as factors to finalise the Interim State Highway Speed Management Plan.

Canterbury/Waitaha key areas

For Canterbury, speed reductions are proposed near a number of state highway schools – from Hāpuku in the north to schools in South Canterbury and Waimate.

Intersection speed zones, which display a lowered speed at state highway traffic when cars are approaching from a side road, are also proposed at high risk intersections. For this round of feedback, these are SH73/ Waddington Road and SH73/ Bealey Road/ Station Road.

Rakaia township also has proposed reduced speed limits with intersection speed zones proposed for the Weavers Road/SH1 and North Rakaia Road/SH1 intersections.

Along Brougham St Christchurch, proposed new speeds at a number of intersections are included ahead of safety infrastructure changes to come. More details at the link below:

People can access information on the Interim State Highway Speed Management Plan and submit feedback by visiting the Waka Kotahi website: www.nzta.govt.nz/ISMP

  • Consultation closes at 5pm, Monday, 12 December 2022.

We have a vision of zero deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads. Learn more about:

· Road to Zero – our plan to achieve this vision

· Our vision – video explaining Road to Zero and what we’re trying to achieve

