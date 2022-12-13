Mayor's Response To The Government Emergency Housing Announcement

We welcome the news announced this afternoon that the Government is taking a holistic approach to the issue of emergency housing in Hamilton Kirikiriroa.

The announcement allows for both a locally appropriate and varied approach to the issue, helping phase out the use of motels as emergency housing backstops.

A result of the recent review of the emergency housing system, Cabinet has agreed to implement all 10 key recommended actions. These actions include better entry pathways into housing support, assistance for people to move into transitional or permanent housing, and quality standards for housing suppliers.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said this afternoon’s announcement is a positive start to addressing these issues.

“I recently spoke with Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods about the concentration of emergency homes in areas of our city, and the concerns and impacts it is having on our community,” Mayor Southgate said.

“It is great to see support from both Minister Woods and the Minister for Social Development and Employment, Carmel Sepuloni, to address issues Hamilton is facing.

“We are keen for these initiatives as they will help with phasing out the use of motels as emergency housing. The increase of transitional housing supply, in particular, is very welcome news.”

The Ministry of Social Development has announced that the new support framework will be in place by late 2023, and the changes to the emergency housing system and housing support products are to be funded by $355 million and $42 million respectively from central government’s 2022 budget.

“A home is more than just a house; when we have a home to go to, we have security, safety, wellbeing, and belonging,” said Mayor Southgate.

“This is a critical pillar in helping us improve safety and reduce crime rates across the city, which is something we’re also continuing to work towards in partnership with central government.”

