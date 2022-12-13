Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayor's Response To The Government Emergency Housing Announcement

Tuesday, 13 December 2022, 6:37 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

We welcome the news announced this afternoon that the Government is taking a holistic approach to the issue of emergency housing in Hamilton Kirikiriroa.

The announcement allows for both a locally appropriate and varied approach to the issue, helping phase out the use of motels as emergency housing backstops.

A result of the recent review of the emergency housing system, Cabinet has agreed to implement all 10 key recommended actions. These actions include better entry pathways into housing support, assistance for people to move into transitional or permanent housing, and quality standards for housing suppliers.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said this afternoon’s announcement is a positive start to addressing these issues.

“I recently spoke with Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods about the concentration of emergency homes in areas of our city, and the concerns and impacts it is having on our community,” Mayor Southgate said.

“It is great to see support from both Minister Woods and the Minister for Social Development and Employment, Carmel Sepuloni, to address issues Hamilton is facing.

“We are keen for these initiatives as they will help with phasing out the use of motels as emergency housing. The increase of transitional housing supply, in particular, is very welcome news.”

The Ministry of Social Development has announced that the new support framework will be in place by late 2023, and the changes to the emergency housing system and housing support products are to be funded by $355 million and $42 million respectively from central government’s 2022 budget.

“A home is more than just a house; when we have a home to go to, we have security, safety, wellbeing, and belonging,” said Mayor Southgate.

“This is a critical pillar in helping us improve safety and reduce crime rates across the city, which is something we’re also continuing to work towards in partnership with central government.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Nursing’s Long Road To Residency


The reluctance to offer a direct pathway to residency to nurses never made any sense – whether that be politically, economically or in terms of the crying needs evident within the health system. Despite the glaring labour shortages in public health, the government has dragged its feet over the residency issue – even while more nimble-footed countries were continuing to outbid us for these skilled workers in global demand. Any pennies we saved in carefully restricting the influx of foreign nurses have been at the cost of burning out the nurses that we did have, and driving many of them away to better pay and conditions in Australia...
More>>



 
 


Government: Major Expansion Of Green List To Help Fill Labour Shortages
Immigration Minister Michael Wood today announced a suite of measures to further support New Zealand businesses through the global labour shortage and attract more high skilled workers long term... More>>

Government: PM Thanks Retiring Ministers And MPs
Six of the Government’s 64 MPs will retire at the 2023 election, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>


National: Tama Potaka Wins Hamilton West
“The people of Hamilton West have sent a message to the Labour Government,” National Leader Christopher Luxon says. Election night results in the Hamilton West by-election put National’s Tama Potaka ahead by more than 2,000 votes from Labour’s Georgie Dansey... More>>


Public Service Commission: Conflict Of Interest Review Findings
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes today released the findings of a review into how public service agencies managed conflicts of interest while procuring the services... More>>

Government: Backs Eastern Busway Extension, Delivering Progress On Vital Transport Projects
Faster travel times and a more reliable bus service is coming to more of Auckland’s eastern suburbs, with the Government confirming investment in the next phases of the Eastern Busway... More>>




Government: Circuit Breaker Introduced To Stop Children Re-offending

The Government will introduce a ‘circuit-breaker’ response aimed at quickly addressing the repeat offending of a small group of children and young people... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 