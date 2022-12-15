Arrests Follow Investigation Into Grey Lynn Aggravated Robbery

Three people have been charged following an aggravated robbery at a Grey Lynn liquor store late last week.

Enquiries were led by Operation Rhino staff, after the incident occurred at the store on Great North Road, just after 6pm on 9 December.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber says five search warrants were executed across Auckland this week as part of the investigation.

“Police have located a number of items of interest to our investigation at these addresses,” he says.

“At the same time Police arrested three males for the aggravated robbery in Grey Lynn.”

Those arrested are males, two aged 14 and one 19-year-old.

All have been charged with aggravated robbery and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Detective Senior Sergeant Baber says the trio are now before the Auckland District and Auckland Youth Courts.

“Operation Rhino continues to investigate offending like burglaries and robberies being committed at retail premises across the Auckland City District.

“I would like to acknowledge the ongoing work by our investigation staff in holding these offenders to account, along with the wider support provided by other Policing staff in these matters.”

The Police investigation continues and further arrests and charges cannot be ruled out.

